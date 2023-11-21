While most resorts offer a view of the mountains or the ocean, Hayahay Farm Resort is surrounded by a vast rice field. This does not make the resort any less appealing, but rather adds to its overall charm.

Tucked in the midst of the laid-back community of Tigman in Aborlan town, Southern Palawan, this resort is an oasis of fun and adventure, and a haven for those seeking peace and quiet.

You can lounge around the spacious area, whether under the shade of trees or playing sungka and other board games on their benches. Huts beside the pool are also available for picnics, perfect for celebrations or simply enjoying a wonderful time with your family or friends.

For sports enthusiasts, visitors and guests can play badminton or volleyball in their courtyard.

If you are part of a large group, you can rent out the main villa, where you can sing your hearts out in the karaoke while enjoying all its amenities, including the kitchen and air-conditioned rooms.

The view from the deck offers a bird’s-eye view of the entire property that will leave you mesmerized.

Hayahay’s cottages are available for overnight guests. (Photo by Elmer Badilla)

Cottages in the middle of rice paddies are also perfect for a more laid-back experience.

The main feature of the resort is its spacious pools. The natural spring water from these pools will definitely cool you down, whether it’s from the heat of the sun or from doing activities in the area.

If this isn’t enough, you can try feeding around 2,500 colorful koi fish or catch tilapia in their ponds. You can ask them to cook the tilapia whether grilled, fried, or even as paksiw sa gata, which is stewed in vinegar with coconut milk.

Blue hour at Hayahay Farm Resort. (Photo by Elmer Badilla)

Speaking of food, traditional Filipino breakfasts are also available for those staying overnight. Soon, they are planning to open a restaurant for those who don’t want the hassle of bringing their own meals.

For now, no corkage fees are imposed if you choose to bring outside food. However, fees apply for beverages. You can buy at the resort’s store if you want to avoid extra charges.

Walk-ins are welcome until 5:00 in the afternoon. Here’s a pro-tip: the resort is best experienced in the evening. So, it’s better to stay overnight, or you can ask the front desk if you can extend your stay a bit longer.

For more details, you may visit www.hayahayfarmresort.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hayahayfarmresort.

Book your next getaway by reaching out to them at their numbers: 0995 572 5672 or 0919 537 7693. They encourage advanced booking.

So, if you want to experience a not-so-typical resort experience and adventure, head to Hayahay Farm and Resort now.