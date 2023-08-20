A German national allegedly involved in a case of attempted murder has been apprehended by law enforcement authorities in San Vicente before the weekend.

He was identified by the provincial police as Vitkovskiy Oleg, also known as Oleg Vitskoshiy Ruso, 48, a resident of Barangay Caruray, also in the said town.

Oleg’s apprehension on August 18 was carried out through a coordinated effort between the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan Provincial Field Unit (PFU) and the San Vicente Municipal Police Station (MPS).

They were acting on a warrant of arrest issued on July 13, 2023, by Judge Paul B. Jagmis Jr. of Branch 95 of the Fourth Judicial Region in connection with a case of attempted murder, as indicated by the docket number CC 43373.

The court allowed him to post bail amounting to P200,000 for his temporary release.