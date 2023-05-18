Binuksan ng muli sa Sitio Igang, Barangay Poblacion, sa bayan ng Taytay, ang Rural Agricultural Center (RAC), para sa mga magsasaka at mangingisda na magsisilbing daluyan ng libreng kaalaman hinggil sa kanilang kabuhayan.

Ipinaliwanag ni Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Romeo Cabungcal na ang RAC ay magsisilbing learning area para sa mga magsasaka at mangingisda hinggil sa mga makabagong teknolohiya na handog ng pamahalaang panlalawigan upang mas matuto pa sila sa larangan ng agrikultura, partikular na sa pagpapataas ng ani at pagkakaroon ng karagdagang kita.

“Ngayon araw na ito ay napasinayaan natin ang Rural Agricultural Center na hopefully ‘yong mga taga Taytay, ito ang magiging sentro ninyo—ito ang magiging sentro namin ng daluyan ng teknolohiya na ibibigay sa inyo para sa ganun ay mapaunlad natin ang ani at kita at magkaroon tayo ng kasiguraduhan sa pagkain sa lalawigan ng Palawan na magiging contribution natin sa buong bansang Pilipinas,” pahayag ni Dr. Cabungcal.

Pinasinayaan ito noong May 16 sa pangunguna ni Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, kasama sina Cabungcal, Regional Agriculture and Fisheries Council (RAFC) Chairman Alfonso Esguerra, Jr., Taytay Mayor Christian Rodriguez, representative ni Vice Governor Leoncio Ola na si Atty. Adolf Rommel Reynoso, board members Ariston Arzaga at Winston Arzaga, Taytay Mayor Christian V. Rodriguez, at si Socorro Tan na chairperson ng Palawan Tarabidan MPC.

Makikita sa larawan si Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates habang dumadalo sa seremonya na naghuhudyat ng muling pagbubukas ng RAC sa Taytay. (Larawan mula sa Palawan Provincial Information Office)

Kabilang sa matatagpuan sa humigit kumulang limang ektaryang RAC ay ang nature-based vegetable production, model urban vegetable production, herbs and mints, mini orchidarium, fruit trees seedlings production, rubber tree production, high value fruit tree production at free range chicken.

Ang muling pagbubukas ng nasabing pasilidad ay isinabay din sa pagdiriwang ng ‘Farmers and Fisherfolk Day’ kung saan binigyang pagkilala ang kahalagahan ng mga magsasaka’t mangingisda sa pagsisikap ng mga ito na masiguro ang food security sa lalawigan.

READ IN ENGLISH

Rural Agricultural Center in Taytay reopens to provide free learning for farmers and fishermen

The Rural Agricultural Center (RAC) in Sitio Igang, Barangay Poblacion, Taytay, has reopened to serve as a free learning hub for farmers and fishermen to gain new knowledge about their livelihoods.

The RAC will serve as a learning area for farmers and fishermen to explore new technologies and techniques offered by the provincial government. This will help them improve their agricultural practices and increase their yields and income.

The facility covers an area of approximately five hectares and includes features such as nature-based vegetable production, model urban vegetable production, herbs and mints, mini orchidarium, fruit trees seedlings production, rubber tree production, high-value fruit tree production, and free-range chicken.

It was inaugurated on May 16, led by Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, along with Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Romeo Cabungcal, Regional Agriculture and Fisheries Council (RAFC) Chairman Alfonso Esguerra, Jr., Taytay Mayor Christian Rodriguez, representative of Vice Governor Leoncio Ola Atty. Adolf Rommel Reynoso, board members Ariston Arzaga and Winston Arzaga, and Socorro Tan, the chairperson of Palawan Tarabidan MPC.

Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Romeo Cabungcal said the reopening of the RAC will serve as a central hub for the people of Taytay and the province of Palawan to access agricultural technology and knowledge.

He expressed his hopes that the facility will contribute to improving food security in Palawan and the country as a whole.

“We have inaugurated the Rural Agricultural Center today, which we hope will become a center for the people of Taytay. This will be our hub for providing technological advancements to improve your harvest and income, and to ensure food security in the province of Palawan, which will be our contribution to the entire country of the Philippines,” said Dr. Cabungcal.

The reopening of the RAC coincided with the celebration of Farmers and Fisherfolk Day, which recognized the importance of farmers and fishermen in ensuring food security in the province.

The initiative is part of the provincial government’s efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and support local farmers and fishermen in improving their livelihoods.

