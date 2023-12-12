Fr. Robert Reyes said he is looking forward for the West Philippine Sea Christmas Convoy to raise the awareness of Filipinos regarding issues in WPS, particularly to those in the urban centers and are far from the area.

Reyes said WPS which is located in the southwestern part of the country seem to be outside the peripheral vision of Filipinos who are in the central part, particularly in Metro Manila.

Atin Ito coalition composed of more than 100 volunteers aboard a civilian vessel TS Kapitan Felix Oca left for WPS from San Fernando Port in El Nido town last Sunday was supposed to proceed to Lawak Island in Kalayaan town while being escorted by Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV 9702).

The captain of the ship however decided to turn around and return to El Nido after a China Coast Guard and navy vessel were spotted shadowing around 13 nautical miles from Ayungin Shoal at around 3:40 in the afternoon.

M/L Chowee, another vessel carrying the Christmas presents however was able to slip past and make it to Lawak Island and deliver the Christmas presents. M/L Chowee arrived in Lawak Island at 5:00 am on Monday.

“Ang issue ng WPS ay para bang napakalayo sa mga taga-syudad – sa Maynila, sa mga urban centers. Para bang nasaan ba yang Kalayaan, yang Spratlys, parang alien e. Kaya napakahalaga na puntahan hindi lang ng mga coast guard at mga sundalo kundi ng mga karaniwang mamamayan na hindi taga-Palawan kasi kayo alam nyo na parte ng Palawan yan,” Reyes told reporters in an interview.

“Pero kasi yung Palawan ay yan yung braso na nakalawit (sa mapa) e parang hiwalay kaya kailangang maiugnay sa periphery. Ang periphery na ito ay mahalaga at kailangang pumasok sa kamalayan ng mga mamamayan na pag pinag-usapan ang soberanya na may technical measurement mula sa shore hanggang sa labas at yun nga ay pinag-usapan sa UNCLOS kung saan sinabi na hindi legal ang claim ng China,” he added.

The running priest who was part of the convoy further stated that what is needed is a massive information and education campaign where the participants of the Christmas convoy will play a significant role.

“Kailangan naming ilapit sa periphery ang mga nasa mainland at sana sa susunod, magkaroon pa ng ganito para ang mga mamamayan ay lalong maging aware,” he stated.

Moreover, Reyes said the mission is a significant activity as it was conducted in celebration of the Christmas season. He said Palawan is considered the country’s last frontier, and it should be seen not just as a tourism destination but, more importantly, as a gift from God to the Filipino people as well as the whole world.

“That’s why we should also love this gift in return as a gift to God and not let others take it from us,” he said.

“Kaya najalukungkot yung nakaraang presidente na kulang na lang sabihin na kung gusto nyo ito, kunin nyo. Wala kaming laban sa inyo. Napakataksil na mama,” referring to former President Ridrigo Duterte’s stance on China’s aggression against the Philippines in WPS.

Joaquin Ortega of the Palawan Patriots for Peace and Progress (P4) that joined the convoy, on the other hand, said that Palaweños must be more involved and concerned because the Kalayaan Island group is part of Palawan.

“Kasi in the first place, tayo yung maaapektuhan nito e. Masasabi natin na baka magkaroon ng food shortage pagdating sa pangisdaan, so magkakaroon ng chain reaction. I think magandang mas maging involved tayo,” Ortega said.

After the decision of the boat captain to turn around, participants expressed disappointment but also expressed commitment to their advocacy for WPS. They said that while what happened was something not to be afraid of, it was saddening not to be able to complete the voyage and not be able to get in touch with the people who were waiting.

“While the primary mission was to deliver the presents personally, they said there seemed to be something missing in the affirmation of the Filipinos’ rights over the territory. But at least, we were able to show the world how these guys are bullying us, and we felt that it was not that easy,” a participant said.

Ortega likewise stated that the feeling was a defeating one because what the group only wanted to do was deliver a message of peace. He, however, said the mission was not a failure.

“They blocked us because they knew the significance of our message that we could affirm our rights as citizens of the Philippines. So I think it matters how we look at it. They have to harass civilians who are delivering goods, so we can look at it from the perspective of hope that we can do something and make a change,” Ortega said.

Rafaela David, Akbayan Party president, meanwhile, said what happened was just the beginning of their advocacy, with more of the same actions to be conducted in the future.

She said that with the amount of time they spent preparing for the mission, they were still happy to have reached the stage and expect to continue the advocacy after seeing what China does, which she said will further strengthen their position.

“It was a courageous journey that we took; we wanted to see and assert our claim to WPS because we believe and it is clear to the world that it is ours, so this mission does not end here, and we will continue with that stand,” David said.

“While this mission is expensive, it will be more expensive if we lose our seas because this is our wealth, so in our small way, we can contribute to asserting our rights in this territory,” she added.

David, a co-convenor of WPS Atin Ito, highlighted the significance of the supply mission as a series of “firsts” in Philippine history by pioneering a civil society initiative in WPS and the mission to assert that WPS is ours.

“For the first time in our history, civil society is taking the lead in a civilian supply mission to the West Philippine Sea. We are all proud pioneers of this effort, laying the blueprint for more civilian missions in the future. We hope these endeavors will normalize the movement and presence of our citizens in our territory, address China’s intrusion and aggression in the region, and strengthen our country’s foreign policy based on people’s solidarity,” she said.

She emphasized that the mission breaks new ground as the first collaborative effort among civil society, media, and government entities, particularly the uniformed services. It aims to embark on a voyage representing the collective thoughts and voices of the Filipino people in the West Philippine Sea.

“This endeavor not only breaks new ground but also consistently discovers common ground among groups that traditionally do not collaborate, even holding divergent opinions. We all decided to work together for the greater cause of defending our beloved West Philippine Sea. By bridging different sectors and groups, civil society showcases the power of unity and solidarity in addressing critical issues affecting our nation,” David explained.

Meanwhile, Reyes noted that with the group not being able to completely accomplish the mission, it is also worth noting that they have started a worthy cause, and something was opened up for the Filipinos to see.

“The disappointment is there, but I think something very important was opened up, and that something is what we should talk about,” Reyes said.

He further explained that the water that surrounds the Philippines, being an archipelago, is an important part of the lives of every Filipino.

“Water is our essence. From Aparri to Jolo, from north to south, and from west to east of Palawan, we are surrounded by water. And if we forget that, China will take over (as it has been trying to do now). The West Philippine Sea is our essence, the Filipinos; our very soul is water, and to forget our soul is to die,” Reyes said.

“You cannot separate land and water. Even those who are in the mountains come down and look for the waters, while those in the waters come up and look for the land. Kaya alam ko disappointed kayong lahat, we were ready; we could have offered our lives to say who we are, and yet we are not there. There will be chapter 2, chapter 3,” he explained.

Fr. Alfredo Raymund Camacho, on the other hand, said joining the mission itself is already an important action for the participants. He said that while the group was not able to reach its destination, God had other plans.

“He will make things beautiful in his time. We are not warriors; we do not have the weapons, but this move is already a sign that we as Filipinos can be united as one,” Camacho said.