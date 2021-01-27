RTNMC sets standard for health protocols in adopting to new normal

Strict implementation of minimum health standards and working with different stakeholders has allowed Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) to continue with its operation even with the pandemic situation, the mining company said.

Safety Manager Donjeorge Lozano said that unlike other businesses, RTNMC did not retrench its number of employees which made no difference with its operation even before pandemic. However, to comply with the health standards implemented government, RTNMC made some adjustments, he added.

“Yong mga guidelines na inilabas ni IATF, administrative orders ni mayor na aligned sa national health protocols na ini-implement ni DOH at DOLE sa mga workplace katulad ng sanitizing ng mga gamit ay palagi namin ‘yan ipinapaalala. Hanggang ngayon ay ipinapaalala pa rin namin ‘yan during coordination meetings with contractors,” he said.

“Unang-una bago sila pumasok, iyong mga bus, may transportation scheme. Noon ay anim lang na trip, ngayon ay more than double ang number of trips para mahatid sila na hindi ganon karami. Pangalawa ay sa walk arrangement, staggered ‘yong pagpasok tapos ‘yong mga nurse ay may schedule talaga sila ng checklist form para makita kung sino ang may sintomas,” he said.

Aside from existing measures, the safety office also wants to improve other protocols to make it more convenient for employees such as putting contactless temperature checker which the company plans to set up in all department offices before January ends.

The company also included the dependents of the employees as beneficiaries of multivitamins to at least help them boost their immune system.

Lozano also added that RTNMC sets itself as a model to other companies for its consistency with the compliance and implementation of health standards.

“Na-adapt na ‘yong sinasabing new normal. Positive ako na kahit may vaccine na ay tuloy-tuloy ‘yong compliance natin sa health protocols prescribed sa atin,” he added.

