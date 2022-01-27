The Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) has committed to continuously assure the safety and welfare of personnel working in its mining operations after hitting 10 million safe manhours in January 2022.

Safety Manager Donjeorge Lozano said the safe manhours were accumulated since July 2019 without any lost time to incidents such as injury or death. The accumulated hours were contributed by about 1,800 RTNMC employees, contractors, and service provider personnel.

He added that it is considered as a milestone for RTNMC as it shows the commitment of the company to ensure the safety of their personnel.

“The 10 million safe manhours remind us by not just getting work done but to take a smart choice of getting work done safe. everyone’s effort here counts. everyone shall choose to be safe,” Lozano said.

“Ang laging tinitingnan ay ang kalagayan ng tao. Makakapasok ba siya kinabukasan? Kasi kapag hindi siya nakapasok kinabukasan dahil sa insidente, ibig sabihin count it as lost time. Maaaring makakaapekto siya sa safe manhours, maaaring mabawasan, maaaring mabalik sa zero,” he added.

Lozano said he believes that the accumulated safe manhours will help the company attain the safety culture which is aimed by its management.

“We shall be guardians and stewards of safety. And we shall be committed to do safe by not just knowing but to do it consistently. By then, we will achieve the trusted safety culture that the management is aiming for us. The management wants us also to work and go home safe for this is the best and the most rewarding gift we can offer to our family or loved ones, by going home safe,” he said.

He added that RTNMC also managed to ensure the welfare of workers despite the existing pandemic. Aside from implementing protocols, the management extended support in strengthening the health of personnel such as supplying vitamins and vaccination.

The company commits that the safety culture should not only be experienced by employees but also by guests until they leave the premises of the mining firm. The accumulated safe manhours are also assurance to its host community as a member of it, with its safety practices while operating.

“Ibig sabihin, kapag nagtrabaho ka rito, pwede natin mapagmalaki, pwede natin sabihin na ligtas ka. Safe ka kapag pumasok ka ng RTN. Kahit nga sa bisita, nagpo-provide kami ng orientation, PPE at sinasamahan namin ng safety officer ma-ensure lang namin na ang bisita, bukod sa empleyado, lahat ng pumupunta rito ay ligtas,” Lozano explained.

“Sa community naman, kung gaano namin pinapahalagahan ‘yong employee, kahalintulad din sa community. Moral obligation ng company na pati ang community na within dito sa operation ay ligtas din—na hindi makakaapekto sa community. Iyong 10 million safe manhours na ‘yon, ibig sabihin noon, kung pinoprotektahan niya kami as employee, kaakibat non na si community ay napoproteksyunan (din),” he added.