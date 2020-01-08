RTNMC First Aid team is back-to-back ANMSEC champion

RTNMC First Aid Team successfully bags championship title at the Mine Safety Field Competition during the 66th ANMSEC in Baguio City (Photo courtesy of RTNMC)

The team has demonstrated determination, perseverance and showed the spirit of the true emergency response team, from training to the actual competition, bested huge mining first aid teams

The Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation’s (RTNMC) First Aid Team successfully bagged the back-to-back championship title at the Mine Safety Field Demonstration and Field Competition during the 66th Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference (ANMSEC) in Baguio City.

The team, supported by RTN resident mine manager (RMM) Engr. Cynthia E. Rosero and mine environment, safety and health division manager and the RTN community Engr. Remedios C. Camo, has demonstrated determination, perseverance and showed the spirit of the true emergency response team, from training to the actual competition, bested huge mining first aid teams like that of Apex Mining Company, Inc., Philex Mining Corporation, OceanaGold Philippines Inc., among others.

The team was coached by Juliet Rosario, a registered first-aider and was also last year’s winning coach, and led by Victorino Mananes with its members: Mark Jay Manual as Documentation and Communication Officer and First Aiders Leslie Villaflores, Joel Sandoy, Ruel Badilles, Herbert Dela Cruz, Dominador Dela Vega, and Jan Reynald Timbancaya.

Team coach Juliet Rosari underscored that the team’s main goal is to defend the title and to give pride to RTN community. She added that they trained hard in September up to November 2019. The training, however, did not just focus on physical but mental and emotional aspects as well.

“Sa 3 months training, of course, hindi ‘yon madali. Hinanda namin ang team physically, mentally, and emotionally. Ang goal ng team is to defend the title. Nag-practice kami ng iba’t-ibang case scenario.” said Rosario.

She also highlighted that they worked mostly in major areas such as speed, execution, roles, and discipline. Pancho was thankful that the team is cooperative, faithful and responsive as they are also the company’s Emergency Response Team (ERT).

“Kailangang sanayin ang team sa bilis at dapat tama ang execution nila. Dapat may disiplina ang team. Bawat isa dapat alam yun. Thankful ako kasi marunong silang makinig. May kasamang dasal, team work, at disiplina. Sa competition man o sa anumang sakuna handang handa po ang Emergency Response Team (ERT) natin.” said Rosario

Moving forward, the team is now preparing for 67th ANMSEC and is gunning for the hall of fame title on First Aid Competition this year.

Aside from providing First Aid responses, RTN Safety Department with its “Goal Zero” or “Zero Casualties” also engages in various interventions with the company and partner-communities in promoting safe and healthy working and living environment for all, from conducting fire drills to fun walks, IECs and inclusive activities fit for all.

