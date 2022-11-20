Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) plans to export dried pineapple from Bataraza town as a new value-added product as part of its latest Livelihood Incubation Project (LIP).

Development of Mining Technology and Geosciences (DMTG) officer Toting Buscaino said the project is part of the company’s study to strengthen the value-adding of pineapple in Bataraza in collaboration with the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO).

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) provided the municipal government with the dehydrator machine, which it is currently lending to the RTNMC.

He said that the study is still going on while they wait for the experts in the manufacturing industry to teach them how to properly process dried pineapple.

“Hiram siya [by RTNMC from DOST], ang unit ay to be turned over kay Bataraza para sa kanilang livelihood program. Ngayon, habang hindi pa siya ginagamit ni Bataraza ay lilipat siya muna sa facility ni RTNMC for test run at para ma-check ang efficiency ng unit,” he said.

In addition to turning them into vinegar, the project has another objective, which is to reduce the amount of spoiled pineapples that are produced during the season. He added that the company is also inspired by the success stories from other provinces.

“Isa sa magandang potential nito ay magkakaroon ng malaking value-adding na makakatulong sa community kasi mas makaka-encourage tayo ng maraming farmer to plant ng pineapple,” he said.

The RTNMC aims to achieve sustainable pineapple production and to begin exporting products with the assistance of DOST and the Provincial Government of Palawan. Before expanding beyond Bataraza, the production expects to be able to first saturate the community and local market.

“Malaking tulong kasi sa ngayon ay wala pa rin tayong nakikita na nagbebenta ng dried pineapple. Kung isi-search sa MIMAROPA ay wala pa na ganitong product, and Luzon. Mostly, ang meron nito ay Cebu at South Cotabato. Sa Luzon, wala pa masyado nagbo-boom na producer ng ganitong product,” he said.

He stated that they are still in the process of determining the appropriate heat level for the production process, but that they have brought some of the products that were produced from the test run to Baguio to exhibit. The project is under the supervision of the Development and Mining Technology & Geosciences component of the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP).

Buscaino also stated that, in addition to dried pineapple, they intend to produce sweet potato chips and vegetable crackers. RTNMC is working to overcome the challenge of introducing a value-added product to the Bataraza market.

“Hindi pa masyadong pamilyar lalo na ang local ng Bataraza, hindi sila sa pamilyar sa dried na pineapple na i-introduce mo sa kanilang panlasa. Secondly, ang ating equipment ay medyo malayo sa supplier natin na nasa Manila,” he said.

He added that the company intends to prepare the products in early 2023 and be a part of the token provided by RTNMC.

About Post Author