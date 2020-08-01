RTNMC conducts consultations on water system upgrade

Guian said that the barangays of Iwahig, Sandoval, Sarong, Ocayan, Igang-Igang and Culandanum have an existing water system and the mining firm together with Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC) aims to upgrade this to level 3 wherein each household will have a water supply.

The Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) has conducted a survey in six barangays in Bataraza for the proposed rehabilitation of the existing water system and its upgrade to level 3.

Venice Teresa Guian, community relations and SDMP supervisor, said the survey covered the citation of households’ consumption and problems they encountered.

“Nag-conduct kami ng survey para ma-improve pa ‘yong services kasi we are up to upgrading and prior to that, importante ‘yong social preparation,” she said.

“Para malaman kung gaano ba talaga karami ang kino-consume ng isang household, magkano ba ito kung sakaling magtatayo ng organization para sa tubig, ano yong pwede nila ma-i-support,” she said.

Guian said that the barangays of Iwahig, Sandoval, Sarong, Ocayan, Igang-Igang and Culandanum have an existing water system and the mining firm together with Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC) aims to upgrade this to level 3 wherein each household will have a water supply.

She added that they are also identifying if the residents have acquired diseases from the existing water system.

About 4,000 households from six barangays are expected to benefit from the upgrade of the water system once it will be completed.

Each company is monitoring three barangays for the survey and implementation of the project.

“Iyan yong mga tanong na binigay namin sa kanila para mapag-aralan ng dalawang management kung ano pa yong need i-improve bago i-turn over itong project,” she said.

“Sa ngayon, parehas kaming nasa stage na ina-assess pa namin ‘yong mga sagot nila,” she said.

Some of the mentioned problem is the low pressure to no water situations encountered by the residents which could be one of the issues that the two companies will address.

After conducting the survey, the company also eyes the reconstruction of the facility by next year.

