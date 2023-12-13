Employees from RTN and CDTN joined hands to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS, offering tribute to those who have assisted people living with the disease and to community leaders championing the call to action on this pressing societal issue.

This activity is part of a Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC)-wide initiative, spearheaded by the Occupational Health team of each operating company (OpCo) or Business Unit (BU), and led by Dr. Bimbo Almonte, NAC AVP for Occupational Health.

Additionally, an Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign for HIV-AIDS awareness, along with free HIV screening and testing (including DIY options), was conducted.

This was led by Maria Charise Beriada from Amos Tara, a community center dedicated to addressing the HIV/AIDS situation in Palawan. The center is funded by the Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc. (PSFI) and partnered with Project: Health, Help, Hope, Happiness (Project H4), The Love Yourself Inc. (TLY), the Department of Health (DOH) Region IV-B, and the City Government of Puerto Princesa.

The activity concluded with the lighting of candles as a contribution to the AIDS Candlelight Memorial, symbolizing our unity in remembering the many lives lost to AIDS.