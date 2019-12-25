RTNMC cites outstanding partners in SDMP

Community relations manager Reynaldo Dela Rosa said that after 50 years, it was the first time that the RTNMC, a subsidiary of Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC), gave awards to individuals and groups that have become part of community growth through 16 years of SDMP.

Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) honored its outstanding Sustainable Development and Management Program (SDMP) community partners recently with its first-ever Gawad Parangal.

Community relations manager Reynaldo Dela Rosa said that after 50 years, it was the first time that the RTNMC, a subsidiary of Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC), gave awards to individuals and groups that have become part of community growth through 16 years of SDMP.

“Sila naman ‘yong isang dahilan kung bakit kami nabibigyan ng award. We’re giving back ‘yong mga awards and gusto rin namin na i-recognize sila,” he said.

Dela Rosa said if the awardees did not perform and cooperate well with the company, RTNMC would not also achieve recognition from different award-giving bodies.

The Gawad Parangal was launched six months prior to the awarding day on December 18, during the stakeholders’ forum and the criteria were shown to the members of the community. The selection process underwent evaluation and community validation, focus group discussion, and nominations from barangays.

Dela Rosa said that they might add some categories in the next Gawad Parangal as they saw that there are many possible activities and individuals to be recognized.

“Marami palan puwede mabigyan ng recognition lalo na ‘yong mga nag-perform na hindi nakikita pero nandoon sila, part ng community na may malaking impluwensya. Isa itong eye opener sa amin kasi minsan nakatuon na lang kami sa implementation ng trabaho na ma-accomplish ang SDMP pero sa likod non ay may mga effort pala, grabe pala ginagawa ng community,” he said.

Dela Rosa said that the Gawad Parangal would serve as inspiration for the betterment of community’s participation.

“Sa mga nakatanggap, makikita sa kanila ‘yong apoy na magtrabaho uli, mag-perform, not really for the award but alam nila na nakakabigay din sila ng inspiration sa iba lalo na sa mga hindi nakatanggap. Meron na kami naririnig na impressions na magpi-perform sila nang mabuti. Though it is an incentive giving pero makikita natin na ‘yong impact ay napapahalagahan na,” he said.

The awardees were the following:

1. Magnum Group Award – Best Cooperative

Tarusan Farmers Producers Cooperative (TAFPCO)

2. Primus Community Leader Award

Benito Marsada

IP Category

Rafaelita Bonbon

Non-Impact Barangay Category

Nelson D. Acob

Impact Barangay Category

3. Binhi ng Kinabukasan Award

Best Barangay for Sustainable Development

Barangay Sandoval

Impact Barangay Category

Barangay Bono-Bono

Non-Impact Barangay

4. Outstanding Partners for Community Development (18 awardees)

Muhammad Fhardi Adjimin

Jose Roberto Serrato

Angela Molino

Sheryl Baurile

Emily Lucia

Dina Nuh

Liezel Suprecencia

Francisco Tablazon Jr.

Khadafy Saari

Riytchelle Ramos

Elorde Mistero

Angelo Lagrada

Nonoy Siplan

Adil Abdurasman

Julkipli Samod

Perfecto David

Marycris Alba

Edmundo Oghayon

Palawan News was also recognized as one of the Outstanding Partners for Community Development.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.