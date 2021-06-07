RTNMC, CBNC extend support to Bataraza LGU in response to COVID-19 surge

The beds and mattresses donated by CBNC and RTNMC to Bataraza LGU

The two mining firms in Bataraza town have extended assistance for the procurement of some 60 beds as a joint response to the call for assistance of the Municipal Health Office (MHO) to manage the surge of COVID-19 cases in quarantine facilities.

Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) and Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC) have allotted P4,000 budget for each bed with mattress for a total amount of P240,000, sourced out from their joint Corporate Social Responsibility and (CSR) funds.











RTNMC community relations manager Reynaldo Dela Rosa said both companies lauded the efforts of the local government unit and MHO in handling the cases in the town, stressing that the private sector also has a part to take in fighting the threat of the virus.

“Nakita ng RTN and ng CBNC ang effort at hirap ng LGU at ng MHO sa pagbibigay ng maayos na quarantine facilities. Dito ,naman agarang nagbigay ng tulong ang dalawang company dahil nakita natin ito ang primary need sa mga quarantine facilities,” he said.

“Hinahangaan natin ang LGU Bataraza at ang MHO sa pag-handle at pag-manage nila ng COVID-19 cases. Malaki ang maitutulong ng private sector sa laban na ito kaya kasama nila kami,” he added.

On the other hand, CBNC community relations manager Ernesto Llacuna said the company did not hesitate to take immediate action after receiving the request of MHO for assistance considering the urgent need, in view of the COVID-19 cases in Bataraza.

“Immediate coordination was made with RTN for procurement of beds. Sa ganitong kahalintulad na sitwasyon, ang CBNC ay laging handa at bukas-palad sa pagkakaloob ng kaukulang tulong ayon sa aming makakaya lalo na’t kung kalusugan at buhay ng tao ang nakasalalay,” Llacuna said.

“It is part of our moral and corporate social responsibility to help our people and our community in times of crisis like this. We do share the predicaments of our MHO and staff who are on the forefront of this pandemic,” he added.

Llacuna believes that the partnership of the public and the private sector would be beneficial for the community and to respond to urgent needs particularly in a time of pandemic.

“This is a genuine manifestation of a strong public-private partnership (PPP) which truly exists in our community. Malaki ang magagawa kung tayo ay nagtutulungan at nagkakaisa lalo na’t sa panahon ng pandemya. For CBNC, it’s a great pleasure to be of help and service to our people,” he said.

