An agreement aimed at improving access to clean water for residents in Bataraza was signed last week among Mayor Abraham Ibba, officials from Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation, Coral Bay Nickel Mining, and six barangays.

The memorandum of agreement, signed on May 29, will help implement a Level 3 Water System Project, which will provide clean and safe water to the residents of the barangays of Sandoval, Iwahig, Culandanum, Sarong, Igang-Igang, and Ocayan.

The water system project will be constructed in Sitio Pasi-Pasi, Barangay Sandoval, and is set to begin this year.

Funding for the project will come from the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) and the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) and Coral Bay Nickel Mining (CBNC), two large-scale mining operations in Bataraza, as well as the municipal government of Bataraza.

During the signing event, Mayor Ibba explained that they allocated funds to support the completion of the Level 3 Water System to provide clean, safe, and reliable water directly to individual households through a piped distribution network, supported by proper treatment and storage facilities.

“Yong local government unit (LGU), nag-allocate din tayo ng fund—pinag-usapan namin ito last week—para pang-support sa water system. Thank you for the trust. By first week of June, the contractor will be here to start,” the Bataraza mayor said.

(The local government unit (LGU) also allocated funds—we discussed this last week—to support the water system.)

RTNMC resident mine manager Ronelbert Saguitan stated that the water infrastructure project, which has already been five years in the making due to some setbacks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, will finally come to fruition.

“Napakatagal na ng proyekto na ito at alam ko gustong gusto na ng mga taga anim na barangay na magkaroon na ng maayos na water system,” Saguitan said.

(This project has been a long time coming, and I know the residents of the six barangays are very eager to have a proper water system.)

Saguitan added that the signing of the agreement for the water system demonstrates the unity between RTNMC and CBNC in their commitment to help residents by providing not only a safe but also an ample supply of water.

CBNC plant manager Hideaki Sato echoed Saguitan’s message, stating that the long-awaited water project will support the residents of the six barangays, who have been struggling with a lack of access to clean water.

“Access to clean water is not just a basic necessity; it is a fundamental,” he said.