RTN turns over computer set to Brgy. Iwahig in Bataraza

A computer set worth P38,000 was turned over by Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) to officials of Barangay Iwahig to help its local government develop computerized barangay information on storing local records.

Community organizer Vannesa Apilan said Monday that the budget allocated for the computer set given on August 28 was from the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) of the barangay.

She added that the new computer set will help produce accurate reports from the barangay and would also cater to the letter requests of the community for different official uses.

“The main goal is to develop a computerized barangay information that can record the processes undertaken in barangay. This could help to produce efficient accurate reports and proper listing of household information of Barangay Iwahig,” she said.

“Iyong dating gamit kasi nila ay nasira na kaya nong nag-planning ay naglaan sila ng budget. Ang ginagamit lang nila ay laptop,” she said.

She said that the barangay records high traffic of demands for document processing and requests.

The presence of a new computer would help to respond with the daily demand for their operation in barangay.

The barangay also requested for additional printers.

“Kasi may mga pagawa sa kanila ng mga endorsement tapos lahat ng record ng Iwahig ay computerized. Lahat ng kapag may kailangan sa komunidad na kailangan ng letter sa munisipyo, lumalapit sila sa baranggay,” she said.

