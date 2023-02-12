The Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) recognized Saturday the driver of the Cherry Bus Palawan who returned an item left by one of their surgical mission volunteers.

Mylene Nano of RTNMC, who is in charge of volunteer transportation, stated that the company hired a bus service from Puerto Princesa to transport medical volunteers from various parts of the country to Brgy. Rio Tuba, Bataraza.

On February 6, after the bus had returned to the city, she received a call informing her that a lost item had been discovered inside a sock. Sergio Galve Gamuzaran, the driver, and his conductor, Romnick Socrates Ponce de Leon discovered that it was money worth $3,000 (approximately P164,000).

“Malaking amount kaya deserve nila na ma-recognize. Dapat hindi lang yong driver pati yong conductor. Hired naman sila, Cherry Bus talaga ang hina-hire namin for surgical mission namin. Nakaka-proud kasi may ganoong tao pa pala na hindi sila nasilaw sa pera kasi kung tutuusin ay ang laking pera noon,” she said.

The company recognized him on February 11, after the surgical mission. Nano added that the honesty and good deed of the individuals involved deserve to be honored.

“On February 11 ay babalik sila, sila rin yong magdadala ng surgical team pabalik ng Puerto,” she said.

