RTN installs solar panel set in Brgy. Culandanum, Bataraza

Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) has installed a complete solar panel set with accessories worth P300,000 in Barangay Culandanum, Bataraza to help improve its services to residents.

Community development organizer Vannesa Apilan said that the installation would benefit both the barangay services and the entire community. The budget allocated for the project came from the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) 2020 of the barangay.

“Meron naman sila source of electricity before kaso meron na sila ngayon na bagong barangay hall, hindi na kaya i-absorb ng solar panel nila dati kasi medyo mababa lang ‘yong specs niya. Ngayon naglaan kami sa SDMP ng P300,000,” she said.

Barangay Culandanum is one of the impacted barangays of the mining operation of RTNMC and the installation of the solar panel, as per the request of the barangay council, will help to speed up the daily operation and demands in services of the barangay to the community.

“The installation of the solar panel will benefit the local communities to address their need for electrical service to provide lights in barangay hall facilities,” she said.

“Pinili rin nila ang project na ‘yan para maibigay ang serbisyo sa mga tao katulad ng mga humihingi ng barangay clearance para mapabilis ang proseso—and to provide good services lalo na sa mga gumagawa ng reports and other services,” she added.

