RTN donates to VAWC community office improvement in Bataraza

Some P11,511-worth of construction materials for the continuous improvement of the community VAWC office were turned over by Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) to the barangay council of Sandoval in Bataraza.

Community organizer Melissa Didik said that the improvement of the community’s Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) office will help the locals to immediately address their issues within the barangay level.

“Dati kasi wala silang VAWC office, noong una ay nag-turn over na tayo sa kanila ng building. Sa baba kasi nila pina-renovate natin, ginawa nila na office, sa kabila ay VAWC, iyon na ang ginagamit nila ngayon,” she said.

“Sa mga barangay kasi hindi natin maiiwasan na may mga abuse against child and women, pumupunta pa sila ng Bataraza para maayos ‘yong problema,” Didik added.

The fund to help the improvement of the VAWC facility is under their Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) planned projects.

Didik said that the support is one way of showing their concern to the welfare of the community members, especially women and children.

RTNMC also wants to help the community to address issues involving family conflicts within the barangay level so solutions will be immediately provided, she added.

“Di ba lagi natin sinasabi na may concern tayo sa community, may pakialam tayo sa kanila. Ang gusto rin namin sa ComRel, sa RTN, na doon pa lang ay maipakita natin na may concern tayo sa kanila,” she said.

Barangay councilor Susan Bardago, meanwhile, said some of the materials provided to them on Thursday by the company are wood, cement, nails, paint, and iron sheets for roofing.

Bardago said that most of the issues they encountered are children abuse and problems between married couples.

“Yong mga programa dati ay napabayaan, hindi sila napapansin at hindi nila alam kung ano talaga ang dapat gawin. Kaya nong nagkaroon (ng office) malaking bagay din,” she said.

Aside from the improvement of the VAWC office, Bardago is also eyeing the conduct of a series of seminars within the community on women and children rights.

“Alam na rin nila ang patakaran sa VAWC kung anong meron pero meron pa rin na mga kalalakihan na sumusuway,” she said.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.