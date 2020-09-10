RTN assists in improvement of Culandanum daycare center

Community organizer Vannesa Apilan said that P65,000-worth of assistance was given to the barangay from its Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) allocation.

Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) assisted the improvement of Barangay Culandanum daycare center and provided protective equipment to its community in aim to strengthen its overall health safety.

“Ito ay materials and equipment para sa barangay hall don sa health center, kasama na rin ang improvement ng daycare center. Nakikita kasi namin na wala halos kagami-gamit, may mga sirang area pa kaya pina-repair,” she said.

Out of the budget allocated, RTNMC also provided face masks and alcohols to help secure the protection of the community against illness and the virus during the pandemic.

It is expected that the renovation and improvement of the barangay’s daycare center will be finished within the week.

“Matulungan sana sila na mapakaganda ang serbisyo sa health sector, ‘yong pagpasok mo na para ka na rin nasa ospital, malinis at sanitized talaga,” she said.

