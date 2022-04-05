The Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) will allot P300,000 to support five public schools affected by Typhoon Odette through the “Adopt-A-School” program.

Information, education, and communication (IEC) officer Iskandar Sali said Saturday that the schools were included in the assistance of the mining company after its assessment was conducted in the towns of Roxas, San Vicente, Dumaran, and the City of Puerto Princesa.

The assistance of the RTNMC is in support of the ‘adopt-a-school’ program of the Department of Education (DepEd). The assistance will be in the form of school supplies, major repairs to the school building, and modular production.

RTNMC community relations officers and educators of Department of Education during one of the assessments conducted by the mining company for the adopt-a-school program. (Photo by RTNMC)



“Ang target namin sana ay maibigay namin sa May. On process na ‘yong assistance sa finance namin, assessment was conducted on March 11 tapos coordination. After ng turnover ay magkakaroon ng series of documentation din,” he said.

The schools to benefit from the assistance are Marcelino A. Javier National High School and San Rafael Elementary School in barangays Maruyogon and San Rafael in Puerto Princesa; Magara School for Philippine Craftsmen in Brgy. Magara, Roxas, Port Barton National High School in Brgy. Port Barton, San Vicente, and Bacao National High School in Brgy. Bacao, Dumaran.

One of the damaged schools assessed by the RTNMC after the typhoon Odette.(Photo by RTNMC)

Community Relations and External Admin Manager Reynaldo Dela Rosa of the RTNMC said that this assistance is part of the company’s long-time partnership with the education department. He added that the company is dedicated to extending support to affected towns in Northern Palawan even though its host community is located in the southern part of the province.

“In Bataraza, we have collaborated with the academe for the past years tulad ng pagbibigay namin ng equipment sa radio-based instructions, school supplies para sa production ng modules. At ang aming scholars ay binigyan namin ng gadgets and internet kits. This year, we are planning to carry out and support an adopt-a-school program, not only in Bataraza but in Northern Palawan which was greatly devastated by calamities,” he said.

RTNMC was also recognized by the DepEd Palawan as one of its active partners and stakeholders in delivering quality education in the province through the recent Education Summit 2022.