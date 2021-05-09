RT-PCR lab to shut down for 4 days, for cleaning and maintenance

The Ospital Ng Palawan GeneXpert COVID-19 Laboratory will temporarily halt operation for a week to give way for “cleaning and maintenance”.

Identified as the primary testing facility in the province, medical center chief Dr. Melecio Dy, in an announcement issued on Friday, said the COVID-19 laboratory will cease operation starting Monday (May 10) until the 14th.

Dy’s announcement said Disease Reporting Units (DRUs) have also been advised to resume collecting samples only after the maintenance run.

“We advise all DRUs to resume collecting specimens for submission on May 14 to ensure that samples are viable for testing,” Dy said in the announcement.

The months of April and May have seen a steady rise not only in the number of total COVID-19 cases in the City, which stands at 647 as of Saturday, May 8.

WP Post Author Romar Miranda is a desk editor and reporter of Palawan News. He covers politics, environment, tourism, justice, and sports. In his free time, he enjoys long walks with his dog, Bayani. See author's posts