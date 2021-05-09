May 09, 2021

No Images found.

RT-PCR lab to shut down for 4 days, for cleaning and maintenance

By Romar Miranda | May 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm

The Ospital Ng Palawan GeneXpert COVID-19 Laboratory will temporarily halt operation for a week to give way for “cleaning and maintenance”.

Identified as the primary testing facility in the province, medical center chief Dr. Melecio Dy, in an announcement issued on Friday, said the COVID-19 laboratory will cease operation starting Monday (May 10) until the 14th.

Dy’s announcement said Disease Reporting Units (DRUs) have also been advised to resume collecting samples only after the maintenance run.

“We advise all DRUs to resume collecting specimens for submission on May 14 to ensure that samples are viable for testing,” Dy said in the announcement.

The months of April and May have seen a steady rise not only in the number of total COVID-19 cases in the City, which stands at 647 as of Saturday, May 8.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Romar Miranda

is a desk editor and reporter of Palawan News. He covers politics, environment, tourism, justice, and sports. In his free time, he enjoys long walks with his dog, Bayani.

See author's posts

More Stories

MBLT-3 namigay ng ayuda sa mahigit 50 residente ng New Guinlo sa bayan ng Taytay

By Alex Baaco | May 9, 2021 at 10:00 am

EDITORIAL: Understanding Puerto Princesa City’s CVD19 numbers

By Palawan News | May 9, 2021 at 8:40 am

Isa patay, apat sugatan sa isang aksidente sa Port Barton

By Arphil Ballarta and Regine Longcayana | May 8, 2021 at 11:00 pm