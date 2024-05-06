The owner of Royce Outerwear Prints started the company in 2022 to provide his biker friends with high-quality shirts for their training runs. A few years later, his first physical store marked a milestone for the passion-filled business as he sought to clothe more people in quality prints and fabrics.

He studied graphic design and computer engineering, and as a hobby, he raced on bike trails with a dedicated team of fellow bikers. At first, it didn’t occur to him that the two spheres of his life would eventually lead to a lucrative business venture.

“Biker ako, rider ako. You can see sa mga display ko [dito sa store], that it actually started when I was having a trail competition, then na-realize ko na, ‘Bakit walang mga shirt yung sa mga trail?’ Like, for example, yung sa tourism natin. Pag pumunta kayo some place may shirt. Bakit walang ganoon? Even when I was in Manila, wala sila doon, so gumawa ako ng printing,” he said.

Armed with nothing but his personal computer and a printing machine from a friend, he designed the long-sleeved shirts. From there, the word spread of his eye for design and cohesive visual mark, and his ‘trail buddies’, as he fondly called them, helped spread the word of his business.

Material world

His new shop, located near Holy Trinity University, had its own printing machine, sourced from Japan so as to ensure the quality of materials. Though it was expensive, he expressed his delight in finally securing the item.

The new sublimation machine was top-of-the-line and printed the colors as vibrantly as he designed them on his computer. He also remembered the long periods spent waiting in line for the frequently-rented machine.

“Yung challenge sa online is we don’t have a shop, wala kang machine. Yung delivery ng products mo kasi nagre-rely ka doon sa owner mismo ng machine (…) hindi ka makakabigay ng exact time sa client para matapos. Pangalawa, when you have your physical store, makikita ng tao na you’re legit, na ‘Oh, you can go to my shop like this,’ unlike sa online minsan madami pang negative comments.”

He currently manages the store with a small team of friends and family, but he also works as an employee, clocking in daily to design, print, and ship his products.

Sharp threads

His passion doesn’t end with design. He wanted to make clothes that were comfortable, breathable, and strong enough that they could be reworn. His philosophy in making clothes was to make them last despite the elements.

His shop primarily featured cotton and cotton-blend fabrics for polo shirts and t-shirts, while a variety of polyester blends and soft fabrics were available for sportswear. He clarified that a company in Manila subcontracted these, delivering high-quality fabrics directly to his office.

His specialty offering for sportswear was an atypical mesh, dry-fit fabric. His shop displayed it as a jersey on a mannequin, but he explained that he first introduced the material to his trail buddies as a prime material for more competitive races.

“In 2022, wala akong resources at the time. After nag-subside na yung restrictions natin sa pandemic, nag-start na ako maghanap ng suppliers. (…) Last year, yung pinaka-breakthrough ko from March to June yung event sa manila. Lahat ng event shirts ng Downhill in Enduro ay nabigay sa akin, yung participants are more or less 400 na racer,” he said, noting that supplying such a large order with only an online shop was its success.

His recent orders included those from the Department of Education, private orders in Bataraza, and Coral Nickel Bay Corporation orders, which numbered in the hundreds as well. Although the printing shop is available to anyone who would like to sample his designs and fabrics, he said that his niche is bikers.

“Bukod sa nagagamit nila pag nagba-bike, nakikita ko na sinusuot nila yung product ko. We can produce lahat naman, we have sublimation printer, anything you want from corporate type, polo shirt, rider jersey, basketball jersey- ang sa akin lang, we want to help the community para maramdaman nila na deserve nila na the best din yung mga sinusuot nila.”

For those interested in using Royce Outerwear Prints’ services, you can find his shop at NM Navarro Bldg., Corner Roxas St., in Puerto Princesa City. Their TikTok and Instagram handles are both @royceouterwear, their Facebook page is at fb.com/royceouterwearph, and their contact number is 0999-808-6777.