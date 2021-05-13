Roxas town implements 8 p.m. -5 a.m. curfew

As part of precautionary measures to contain the rapid spike of COVID-19 cases in the town, the Roxas Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (MIATF) implemented curfew hours under Resolution No. 10, series of 2021, starting Monday, May 10.

Curfew hours starting from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. shall be imposed on all persons, except for those working in the frontline services and permitted industries, which require operation beyond the stated curfew hours such as medical and emergency services and uniformed personnel on duty.

All business establishments and industries, including the public market, are mandated to adjust their operating hours between 5am to 6pm with further reminder to properly implement physical distancing and other minimum health protocols within their premises.

Municipal administrator Vic Lagera said the measure is implemented to help movement restrictions and exposure limitations to lessen the spread of virus.

“Kasi nga pag makita nila na curfew na, hind na sila aalis at lalabas pa ng bahay nila, at hindi rin sila mahahawa,” Lagera stated.

