Hannah Mae Daquer, a 14-year-old beneficiary of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), was honored as the MIMAROPA region’s outstanding child in the recently concluded Regional Search for Exemplary Pantawid Pamilyang Children held on June 27.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office (DSWD FO) MIMAROPA said Daquer also received the prestigious titles of Best in Q&A, Best in Columbian Attire, and Best in Talent. Her outstanding performance and achievements made her stand out among other participants.

Hence, Hannah Mae has been appointed as the ambassador for children’s rights, with a focus on health and education, at the local, provincial, regional, or even national level. In this role, she will actively participate in press conferences and make appearances on local radio and TV programs as a representative of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

She will also serve as the face of 4Ps in audio-visual presentations, radio advertisements, and photo shoots. Hannah Mae will also deliver speeches and messages during events related to children’s rights, health, and education, further emphasizing the program’s commitment to these important causes.

After a three-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the regional DSWD FO revived the social marketing activities of the 4Ps. These activities aimed to highlight the power of collaboration and unity among 4Ps beneficiaries and partners.

The Regional Search for Pantawid Pamilya Exemplary Children took place on June 27, 2023, at the Makati Palace Hotel in Metro Manila.

Securing the position of 1st Runner-Up was Paola Dahnille A. Marco, a 14-year-old from Pola, Oriental Mindoro. Marco also received the Photogenic Award, showcasing her charm and photogenic qualities.

Princess Nicole L. Langamin, a 13-year-old from Mogpog, Marinduque, earned the title of 2nd Runner-Up. Following closely behind as the 3rd Runner-Up was Nerberth D. Dimaangay, a 14-year-old from Looc, Romblon. Honey Grace Alexa E. Provido, a 14-year-old from Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro, secured the position of 4th Runner-Up. Provido also won the Best in Provincial Attire Award, showcasing her cultural pride.

The five exemplary children were rewarded with cash prizes, plaques, certificates, school supplies, and other gifts to acknowledge their remarkable achievements.

The Search for Exemplary Pantawid Pamilyang Children aims to recognize model youth beneficiaries of the 4Ps program who demonstrate exemplary behavior in their homes, schools, and communities.

It serves as a platform to highlight the positive impact of the program and the potential of its beneficiaries to become future leaders and role models in society.