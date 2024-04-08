With the municipality’s founding festivals around the corner, the local government unit in Roxas relaunched the improved go-kart track on the municipal hall grounds on April 2 as part of an effort to build more public recreational spaces for locals.

The go-karts can be used by the public to zoom around the new municipal hall grounds, with kids charged P 50 per hour or ₱25 for 30 minutes to ride a kart, while adults were charged ₱75 per hour.

Business Permits and Licensing Officer for LGU Roxas Joel Nuñez reported that the go-karts ran from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., with a rotating staff from the municipality overseeing the riders, most of whom were children to teenagers.

“Ine-expect namin pag Biyernes madami pero actually, yung mga bata dito, alas kwatro pa lang nakapila na sila, nag-aabang. Yung may mga magulang na kasama, dumadating yan sila dito 5:30 hanggang 7, tapos inaabot actually ng 9. Kaso nagpasya na rin kami na dapat 9 ay cut-off na,” Nuñez said.

The area where the go-kart track is now located was formerly a grassy park that the nearby Andres Soriano Memorial Elementary School’s elementary students used as a public space. It also contained some public buildings, such as the municipal library, which burned down before the grounds were converted into the main offices for the LGU.

Nuñez added that they planned to move the go kart track to the People’s Park right across the street by the municipal dome once construction on the fences surrounding the play area was finished, as it offered a wider and safer ground for the children.

“Para talaga ito sa [mga kababayan], ‘di ba People’s Park itong dome natin? Para magkaroon din ba ng pasyalan dito sa Roxas, ma-enjoy din ng mga bata. May municipal ordinance na nakasakop dito sa palaruan at sa mga go karts,” he said, adding that the grounds were also used by parents and children to exercise together.

Nuñez stated that the go karts were put on a trial run in December 2023, open for free to the public around Christmas time, as a way for the LGU to figure out the logistics of the activity. However, they had to shut it down quickly as they had not yet implemented the rules and regulations for the ride.

He mentioned that the first go-karts showed some defects during test drives, such as flat tires and loose screws. The municipal hall grounds also had two major entrances that were used by public vehicles, which is why they had to close it down and improve it for its relaunch.

Thus, they employed staff for the go-karts—at least two maintenance persons, two people who oversaw the karts and riders, and a fifth one to handle the receipts for the entrance fees, which was used for maintaining the karts and for the local Treasury.

“Isa ito sa mga part ng enhancement para [sa Roxas], kasi pag walang pasyalan, katulad nun diba nung mga may bike. Ang Maganda neto, mayroong kumikita na nagtitinda ng mga meryenda, mga milktea dito sa gilid. Kasi bago pa nagka-activity ng ganito wala silang kita,” Nu

Roxas will continue to feature new activities from April 1–May 15 as part of the 16th Casuy and 20th Panalaminan festival celebrations.