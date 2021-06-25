June 25, 2021

Roxas records 7th Covid death

By Alex Baaco | June 25, 2021 at 3:00 pm

Photo from Roxas LGU

16

The town of Roxas recorded Thursday its seventh coronavirus-related death, a report of the Municipal Health Office (MHO) stated.

The victim was a 47-year-old male patient who died on June 23 with kidney failure and diabetes as comorbidities, according to municipal health officer Dr. Leo Salvino. He lived in the barangay of New Barbacan.

“Roxas records its 7th COVID-19 death. The fatality was a 47-year-old male with comorbidities who died at the Ospital ng Palawan,” Salvino said.

Roxas also recorded three new COVID-19 cases on June 24. They are two males who are from Brgy. Tagumpay and a female who is a residente of Brgy. Dumarao.

At present, Roxas has 29 active coronavirus disease cases and five recoveries.

Tags: , , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Alex Baaco

is the correspondent of Palawan News in San Vicente, Palawan. He also covers politics, government policies, tourism, health and sports. His has interest in travelling and exploring different places and food.

See author's posts

More Stories

PCSDS warns public against illegal traders fronting as employees

By Patricia Laririt | June 25, 2021 at 5:00 pm

The Kalayaan town at the West Philippine Sea mourned the passing of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino.

By Romar Miranda | June 25, 2021 at 4:40 pm

Pearl robbers caught in Linapacan

By Arphil Ballarta | June 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm