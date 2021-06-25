Roxas records 7th Covid death

The town of Roxas recorded Thursday its seventh coronavirus-related death, a report of the Municipal Health Office (MHO) stated.

The victim was a 47-year-old male patient who died on June 23 with kidney failure and diabetes as comorbidities, according to municipal health officer Dr. Leo Salvino. He lived in the barangay of New Barbacan.

“Roxas records its 7th COVID-19 death. The fatality was a 47-year-old male with comorbidities who died at the Ospital ng Palawan,” Salvino said.

Roxas also recorded three new COVID-19 cases on June 24. They are two males who are from Brgy. Tagumpay and a female who is a residente of Brgy. Dumarao.

At present, Roxas has 29 active coronavirus disease cases and five recoveries.

WP Post Author Alex Baaco is the correspondent of Palawan News in San Vicente, Palawan. He also covers politics, government policies, tourism, health and sports. His has interest in travelling and exploring different places and food. See author's posts