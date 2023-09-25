Authorities raided an illegal cockfighting activity or tupada in Purok Masipag, Barangay San Nicolas, Roxas, Palawan, on Sunday, September 24.

The suspect, identified as 78-year-old Ely Cercado Parcellano, a farmer residing in Barangay Minara, Roxas, Palawan, was apprehended during a joint operation carried out by the Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS), the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), and the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of Palawan.

Five other identified suspects involved in the illegal activity reportedly evaded arrest.

Upon the arrest of Parcellano, authorities confiscated a substantial amount of evidence from his possession, including money bets in various denominations, live fighting cocks, gaffs, paraphernalia, and even a deceased fighting cock.

Parcellano will face charges related to the violation of PD 1602, which addresses illegal gambling.