The town of Roxas is directly on the path of Odette and could be hit later today, Friday, as it approaches the Palawan land mass, according to PAGASA.

As of the weather bureau’s 11am weather bulletin, Odette is moving westward from the Sulu Sea, packing winds of 155 kph and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

The typhoon was located at 90 kilometers (km) south southwest of Cuyo, Palawan and moving westward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph), as of 10:00 am.

The typhoon is expected to head through the West Philippine Sea on Friday night after its landfall. It will pass over the Kalayaan Islands on Saturday and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning or early afternoon.

- Advertisement -

“Ini-expect na sa mga susunod na oras ay westward movement o pakaliwa ang ating direksyon patungo sa northern and central portion ng Palawan. Maaari mag-landfall somewhere dito sa may Roxas,” weather specialist Benison Estareja.

The tropical cyclone wind signal (TWCS) No.3 has been raised over the northern portion of Palawan over El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, including the city of Puerto Princesa and islands of Cagayancillo and Cuyo.

The municipalities of Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke’s Point including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands are under TCWS No.2.