Roxas MIATF releases new travel guidelines

The Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) on COVID-19 of Roxas has issued its guidelines for inbound and outbound travelers, which took effect Friday, May 7.

Under MIATF resolution No. 08 series of 2021 inbound travelers including non-residents, essential travelers, and delivery services personnel from Puerto Princesa City and other municipalities with active COVID-19 cases are required to present health clearance certificate from their point of origin and negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result, taken 24 hours prior to arrival at the town’s designated checkpoint.

Residents who will travel outside Roxas and will be away for less than 24 hours have to register in the COVID-19 monitoring sheet, indicate their time and date of departure, while those who will be traveling and will be away for more than 24 hours are required to secure Barangay Certificate prior to departure, undergo a seven-day home quarantine upon return and undergo RAT on the 7th day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Alex Baaco is the correspondent of Palawan News in San Vicente, Palawan. He also covers politics, government policies, tourism, health and sports. His has interest in travelling and exploring different places and food. See author's posts