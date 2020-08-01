Roxas inaugurates new Caramay hanging bridge

Gabo said the residents of Caramay are thankful to the provincial government because it means safety for their residents who have only been using a wooden footbridge for 15 years

The new Barangay Caramay hanging bridge in Roxas municipality which costs around P4 million to build has been inaugurated and turned over to village officials.

The bridge, which will be useful for crossing the river safely and accessing the barangay, was opened on July 30 with board member Maria Angela Sabando, Engr. Ranford Villegas from the provincial government, and village officials led by chairman Maria Ofelia Gabo.

Gabo said the residents of Caramay are thankful to the provincial government because it means safety for their residents who have only been using a wooden footbridge for 15 years.

“Ito po kasi yong tulay namin ay 15 years ng wala — ibig kong sabihin 15 years na kami nagtitiis na footbridge lang. Kung may baha sumasama sa baha yong mga tulay namin,” Gabo said.

“Ngayon may hanging bridge na kami magiging accessible na sa lahat. Hindi na sila iikot yong mga nakatira dito sa kabilang kanto (highway). Dati kasi umiikot pa sila going to high school area nasa almost 3 kilometers bago ka makarating sa poblacion o sentro ng barangay,” she added.

Gabo said the bridge will be most useful to the students of the Caramay Elementary School since it will be safe for them to cross the river.

It will also make their barangay hall, the Dela Paz, and an elementary school in the center of Caramay easily accessible.

“Kapag may hanging bridge malapit na lang lalo na sa mga estudyante natin sa Caramay Elementary School — madali na sa mga bata ang pagtawid ng ligtas at hindi na kailangan umikot ng napakalayo pa,” she said.

About the Author Alex Baaco