The provincial government has provided livelihood assistance to thirty-three individuals who were victims of Trafficking in Persons (TIP).

The recipients, hailing from Barangay Princess Urduja in Narra and Barangay Caramay and Barangay Dumarao in Roxas, received the livelihood support on June 8 to help them rebuild their lives.

Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, chief of the Provincial Information Office (PIO), said the assistance package included 30 goats, 380 coconut seedlings, and various vegetable seeds.

These livelihood resources were distributed as part of the collaborative efforts among the Livelihood Project Management Unit (LPMU) and the Provincial Gender and Development (GAD) in partnership with the Provincial Legal Extension Services Program.

Some of the beneficiaries with their livelihood assistance. (Photo from the Palawan Provincial Information Office)

The aim of this initiative is to empower the survivors of human trafficking by providing them with the means to establish sustainable livelihoods and regain their independence.

The distribution of the livelihood assistance was made possible through the coordination of Narra MSWDO Officer Roseville Rigor and Barangay GAD Monitors (BGM) from various barangays in Narra and Roxas.

Their involvement ensured the smooth implementation of the program, guaranteeing that the aid reached those who needed it most.

Cojamco said human trafficking is a grave violation of human rights and a global concern. It encompasses various forms of exploitation, including forced labor, sexual exploitation, and involuntary servitude.

The survivors of trafficking often face significant challenges in rebuilding their lives and reintegrating into society. Providing them with livelihood assistance is a crucial step towards their recovery and empowerment, he added.

The provincial government of Palawan’s commitment to supporting the survivors of human trafficking through initiatives such as this demonstrates its dedication to combating this heinous crime.

He stated that by addressing the root causes and providing practical assistance, the provincial government aims to prevent future instances of trafficking and create a safer and more inclusive community for all residents.

This livelihood assistance program not only provides the survivors with the necessary resources to establish sustainable income-generating activities but also sends a message of hope and support.

Cojamco added that the livelihood assistance under the leadership of Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates serves as a reminder that they are not alone in their journey towards recovery and reintegration.

Efforts to combat human trafficking require a multidisciplinary approach involving law enforcement, social services, and community engagement. The collaboration among the LPMU, GAD, and other stakeholders showcases the importance of a unified front in addressing the issue effectively.

