The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) office in Roxas will hold its second Northern Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations (ARBOs) Products Exhibit on May 10. The exhibit will showcase processed and fresh produce from local farms in northern Palawan and will be open until the feast day of St. Isidore the Farmer on May 15.

Edmundo Acain, municipal chief of DAR Roxas, said that the ARBOs products exhibit is for the benefit of local farmers whose crops were affected by the heat wave.

“Ang pinakalayunin nito ay upang matulungan ang assisted ARBOs namin, na madagdagan ang kita, at may market ang kanilang produkto. Noong unang [exhibit], maganda pa yung panahon noon, ‘di pa ganoon kainit, naka-sales kami ng almost P 35,000 for five days. Pero ngayon medyo nakikita ko na dahil sa tindi ng init, yung deliveries ng kanilang produkto medyo bumaba compared last year, pero tuloy lang,” Acain said.

The exhibit, to be set up in front of the DAR office in Brgy. 2 in Roxas, will offer fresh produce such as eggplants, string beans, organic lettuce, and rice. It will also have processed food including cassava crackers from Abaroan, banana chips, and buko fruits.

Screenshot from DAR-Roxas FB reels

There are also ARBOs from Taytay, El Nido, and Dumaran who will send their products to the exhibit. Acain said he is expecting a delivery of longganisa and tocino from Taytay, along with more sacks of rice from the other ARBOs.

The fiesta season in Roxas will include the municipality’s founding anniversary, the Panalaminan festival celebrating the town’s former mining history, the municipal Saint’s feast day, and the Casuy festival that marked Roxas as the Cashew Capital of the Philippines.

DAR Palawan’s Facebook page reposted the video of the ARBOs exhibit, where some were already asking if they would feature cashew or cashew-related products.

“Actually yung assisted organization namin sa Sandoval, ang sabi nila kanina ay pino-process na nila. Baka antayin namin bukas or sa Saturday na ipadala dito sa opisina,” Acain added.

The twelve ARBOs include the Sandoval-Mendoza ARBs Multi-purpose Cooperative (SMARBs MPC), Abaroan ARBs MPC, Dumarao Greenfields Multi-purpose Cooperative (DGMPC), Estrella Del Norte MPC (EDNMPC), San Miguel Farmers& Fishers MPC (SMFFMPC), JOSANI ARBs Association Inc., Maharlika ARBs &Farmers Association Inc. (MARBFA), ARB Association of Iraan, Roxas Inc. (ARBA Iraan), Caramay Farmers & ARBs Association, Magara Farmers & ARBs Association Inc., Ilian Farmers and ARBs Association Inc., and New Ibajay MPC.