The provincial government’s cooperative development office (PCDO) recognized the achievements of cooperatives under the Livelihood Program through an Awarding Ceremony recently at the Municipal Hall of Roxas, .

Roxas Palawan Municipal Government Employees & Community Multipurpose Cooperative received on January 31 a grant of ₱750,000 through the Cooperative Program for Sustainable Enterprise (COPSE) initiated by PCDO. This financial assistance aims to boost their crop production business.

The Caramay Coffee Planters Multipurpose Cooperative was also granted ₱100,000 as capital support under the Livelihood Credit Assistance Program, a credit assistance initiative by PCDO.

The cooperative said it intends to utilize the funds to enhance its consumer store, particularly focusing on its rice retail section.

PCDO’s financial support to active cooperatives in the province comes with zero-interest, allowing the cooperatives its utilization without the burden of interest.

The Awarding Ceremony was attended by the Boards of Directors and officers of the beneficiary cooperatives.

Board Member Nieves Rosento, Chairperson of Cooperatives and Non-government Organizations in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan ng Palawan, also graced the event, emphasizing the commitment to cooperative development in the province.