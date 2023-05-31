The Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO) conducted a Cooperative Mandatory Training for officials and members of the Caramay Coffee Planters Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Barangay Caramay, Roxas, on May 24 to 25.

The training covered various topics, including the Fundamentals of Cooperatives and Governance and Management of Cooperatives.

PCDO said that the primary objective of the training activity was to provide additional knowledge to cooperative members in the province to effectively manage their cooperative enterprises through a solid understanding of cooperative fundamentals and sound governance practices and enhance their business operations, improve their financial management, and contribute to the overall development of Palawan’s cooperative sector.

About Post Author