Authorities apprehended three individuals for violating the tobacco law on the South National Highway in Barangay Luzviminda, Puerto Princesa City, at 11:20 a.m. on March 27.

They were identified as Sahibil Arquero Hassan, 36, and James Arquero Hassan, 22, residents of Brgy. Iraray, Sofronio Española, in southern Palawan, and Benny Caingles Igpalina, 47, a resident of Brgy. Inagawan Sub, in the city.

Based on the police report, their vehicle, a yellow Wigo, was stopped for a traffic violation, specifically for not wearing seat belts and for not having the vehicle’s documents.

Furthermore, upon inspection, authorities discovered 20 reams of Fort Menthol, five reams of Fort Red, 21 reams of Berlin Red, and 11 reams of Fort Menthol inside the vehicle, stored in two black duffle bags, valued at ₱20,000.

The three suspects are currently in custody at City Police Station 3.