Heavy rains, strong winds, and large storm surges may be expected today in Puerto Princesa and some parts of Palawan due to a tropical depression that has been located at 460 kilometers west-northwest of the city that is moving westward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Moderate to rough sea conditions will be observed over the water surrounding the province of Palawan.

Based on the Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 9 of Mactan radar issued at 5 a.m. from the local bureau, a yellow warning level is raised over Kalayaan Group of Islands.

“Inaasahan na magiging maalon hanggang sa napakaalon ang mga bahaging ito. Hangga’t maaari ay huwag muna pumalaot ang mga kababayan natin na mangingisda at may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” he said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) senior weather specialist Chris Perez said they will be experienced even over parts of the MIMAROPA region, particularly between afternoon to evening.

He said scattered rains and thunderstorms may also be expected today in other areas of Southern Luzon and Visayas due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

Aside from the tropical depression, a new weather system is also being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) which have no direct effect yet on the country’s landmass.

This tropical storm has been located at 1,675 kilometers (km) east of Southern Luzon and is moving north northwest. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph, he said.

Gale warning is still effective over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon including Batanes, Babuyan, and Ilocos Norte.