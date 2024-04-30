Rotary International District 3830 held its District Training Assembly for members of various clubs in the district at the Bellevue Hotel in Alabang, Muntinlupa, last Saturday, April 27th.

A total of 410 members from Makati, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Las Piñas, the Rizal province, Puerto Princesa City, and Palawan attended.

Incoming District Chair for Vocational Service Marvin Rodriguez, said that for his part it was conducted to lay down the groundwork for priorities in vocational and professional services for Rotarians. Among many other topics that is important to Rotary.

Rodriguez emphasized the importance of vocational service, which focuses on adherence to and promotion of the highest ethical standards in all occupations, including fair treatment of employers, employees, associates, competitors, and the public.

“As part of Rotary’s guiding principles and the Avenues of Service, Vocational Service calls on Rotarians to empower others by using their unique skills and expertise to address community needs and help others discover new professional opportunities and interests,” Rodriguez said.

He added that the activity is also part of the Rotary’s mission to provide services to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the club’s fellowship of business professionals and community leaders.

Furthermore, he emphasized the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations, not just one’s own or those pursued by Rotarians.”

“The contribution of your vocational talents to the problems and needs of society. The values expressed in The 5-Way Test and the Declaration for Rotarians in Business and Professions, which promote high ethical standards in the workplace, a central theme of Rotary throughout its history,” he explained.

“When professionals join a Rotary club, they do so as a representative of their particular business or profession. This gives Rotarians the dual responsibility of representing their vocation within the club and of exemplifying the ideals of Rotary within the workplace,” he added.