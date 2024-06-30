A new X-ray machine was received by Sofronio Española District Hospital (SEDH) following its turnover on June 27.

The X-ray machine was donated by Rotarians from Parañaque East and Gimhaw-Jangmi.

The hospital administration expressed gratitude since they previously lacked an X-ray machine, resulting in most patient referrals for X-rays needing to be sent to Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital (SPPH) in Brooke’s Point and other private hospitals.

“Thanks to the unwavering support and dedication of our partners from the Rotary Club, your invaluable contribution to our hospital will significantly enhance our diagnostic capabilities and improve healthcare services for our community,” the Sofronio Española District Hospital (SEDH) stated in a post the following day.

Meanwhile, Sofronio Española Vice Mayor Marsito Acoy, a guest at the turnover ceremony, emphasized the substantial benefit to patients requiring X-rays for medical purposes, now that SEDH has its own X-ray facility, eliminating the need to travel to Brooke’s Point.

“This is a welcome development sa komunidad ng ating bayan. Tayo ay nagpapasalamat sa mga Rotarians dahil sa mission nilang magkaroon ng X-ray ang ospital dito sa ating bayan. Malaking tulong ito sa mga pasyente natin, hindi na tayo kailangan pang magtungo sa Brooke’s Point para magpa X-ray,” said Acoy.

The SEDH management mentioned that the X-ray machine will not yet be available for public use. Discussions regarding room renovation and subsequent licensing are still ongoing.