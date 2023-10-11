The Rotaract Club of Puerto Princesa Central is hosting the End Polio Run on October 29 in a bid to raise funds and awareness for the global fight against polio.

Rotaract Club said the run will highlight the importance of community participation in the fight against polio.

Polio, or poliomyelitis, is an incapacitating and potentially deadly illness triggered by the poliovirus.

The virus is transmitted between individuals and has the potential to invade a person’s spinal cord, leading to paralysis and the inability to move certain body parts.

“By participating in the End Polio Run, attendees not only display their commitment to the cause but also contribute directly to funding vaccination programs and raising awareness about the importance of immunization,” said the Rotaract Club of Puerto Princesa Central.

The end polio run will be open to residents, tourists, and participants from various backgrounds. Interested participants may register through this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc87KD1wGqGS3bSOLUHFLMrjV2nGOSXJCkX0O4n3HLbW5Txow/viewform?pli=1).

Organized under the supervision of the City Government of Puerto Princesa, Popup Events Palawan, Fight Club Philippines, and SM City Puerto Princesa, the run includes planned routes, hydration stations, and engaging activities.

The Rotaract Club of Puerto Princesa Central, known for its commitment to service, seeks to inspire future generations through this initiative.

It said the event hopes to bring people together to champion the global cause of polio eradication.

For more details, contact the Rotaract Club of Puerto Princesa Central at rotaractppcentral@gmail.com.