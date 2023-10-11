Board Member Nieves Rosento is advocating for the establishment of a mental health facility serving the northern municipalities, recommending to convert the old Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital (NPPH) in Taytay into such a center.

Rosento pointed out that southern municipalities in Palawan already have a mental health facility, but these are too far away for patients from El Nido, Taytay, and Roxas to access conveniently.

She further justified her proposal by noting that the old NPPH building, currently used as a temporary treatment and monitoring facility, should be the main center due to its existing ownership by the provincial government.

“Nakakapanghinayang naman na hindi ito ginagamit at masisira lang. Sayang naman yung facility. Tumataas yung problema natin about mental health sa north, so wala tayong pasilidad na pinagdadalhan ng ating current patients,” Rosento said.

She stated that patients suffering from mental illnesses were normally treated by psychiatrists and specialists doing home visits, since local municipal units didn’t have facilities.

Furthermore, she said that the NPPH could possibly be a drug rehabilitation facility in the future.

The proposed resolution was forwarded to the Committee on Health.