House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, the caretaker of the 3rd District of Palawan, pledged to bring additional development projects to his area.

Romuldez was in Puerto Princesa City on Friday to oversee the distribution of aid through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to approximately 700 victims of a fire incident in the coastal barangays of Bagong Silang and Pagkakaisa last month.

In addition to the fire victims, more than 2,000 individuals also received AICS, as well as Cash Assistance and Rice Distribution (CARD), at the convention center of the provincial capitol.

Romualdez stated that the support Congress will provide to the 3rd District and the entire province of Palawan focuses on addressing specific and fundamental aspects of development by allocating necessary resources.

Without giving specific details, he said the programs and projects in the 3rd District of Palawan “include a variety of initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure, health care, agriculture and technology in the region.”

“These projects form part of a broader efforts to improve the quality of life, economic development and environmental sustainability here in Palawan,” Romualdez said in a program at the JVR Hall of the provincial capitol.

“Under the guiding principles set by the NEDA (National Economic Development Authority), our district is poised for transformative growth and development,” he added.

Romualdez also addressed the energy crisis that has been plaguing the province for years now, saying the recent inquiry conducted by the House Committee on Energy has paved way for a long term solution to the problem.

He said that in his capacity as the Palawan’s 3rd District caretaker, he is committed to the province’s environmental programs that was left by Hagedorn.

“As we embark on this journey, we draw inspiration from the late Cong. Edward Hagedorn. Cong Hagedorn was a champion of sustainable development. Today, I stand before you committed to continue his legacy,” he said.

“In my capacity as the 3rd Legislative District caretaker, I pledge to marshal all necessary resources, support our key developmental priorities. This commitment extend beyond mere words. This is a promise that is already set into motion,” he added.

Furthermore, he reiterated his statement when he visited Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea in October last year, that the House of Representatives would allocate at least P3 billion “for critical infrastructure projects including airport expansion, naval port, and fishing sanctuary, alongside facilities to bolster tourism.”

He also stated that Congress will always be ready to provide any assistance toward efforts or activities related to protecting the country’s sovereignty and rights in the West Philippine Sea.

“Palawan, the Philippines’ largest province and its last ecological frontier has garnered global acclaim as the best tourist destination, reflecting its unparalleled natural beauty and biodiversity,” he said.

“Let us move forward in regular dialogue and cooperation focusing on the collective well-being and prosperity of Palawan and its people. Together, we will achieve a vision of a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive future for the 3rd district as well as the whole province of Palawan,” he concluded.