Following a month-long spike in Covid-19 cases, the local administration of Romblon has continued to receive a steady supply of vaccinations from the national government in recent weeks.

In the Network Briefing News by Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Romblon Mayor Gerard Montojo noted the steady supply of vaccines in his locality as they are targeting to reach full vaccination of nearly 15,000 individuals next month.

“Sa ngayon po mayroon na po kaming 5,600 na fully vaccinated at 9,000 po na naka-first dose out of 40,000 population that we have. (So far, we have 5,600 fully vaccinated and 9,000 out of the 40,000 population that we have had their first dose),” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III for the weekly allocations of Covid-19 vaccines not only in his town but also for the whole province.

“Lahat po ng mga naibibigay po sa amin ay naa-administer agad po sa aming mga constituents po. (All vaccines that were given to us are immediately administered to our constituents),” he added.

- Advertisement -

Month-long Covid-19 cases surge

The month-long surge increased the province’s recorded Covid-19 infections to 220, prompting the local government to maximize the capacity of municipal quarantine facilities including those stationed in barangay areas.

From the last week of August to the last week of September, the municipality recorded 48 deaths, most of them were elders.

“Tumaas po talaga ang kaso ng [Covid-19] sa amin simula po noong last week po ng August. Naging very alarming po yan for the whole month of September. (The cases of Covid-19 have really increased since the last week of August. That was very alarming for the whole month of September),” Montojo said.

According to the Municipal Health Office, 44 out of the 48 persons who succumbed to the virus were unvaccinated.

“So makikita ninyo po iyong ratio na talagang napaka importante po na mabakunahan din po para may proteksyon. Kasi iyong fatality rate ng mga di nabakunahan ay malaki po. (So you can see the ratio which is really very important to be vaccinated as well for protection. Because the fatality rate of those who are not vaccinated is high),” he added.

Based on the latest Covid-19 data reported by Montojo, the municipality has recorded 85 active cases which are now under strict monitoring and observation of rural health doctors.

The town is still implementing the guidelines and measures from the national government including the control of people’s movement, launching granular lockdowns in affected communities, and establishing police checkpoints in all borders of the town.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami kay Pangulong Duterte at sa inyo, Sec. Andanar sa pagtulong sa amin na mga bayan na maliliit at sana po tuluy-tuloy po ang tulong sa amin ng national government. (We thank President Duterte and you, Sec. Andanar for extending assistance to small towns like us and I hope the national government will continue to support us),” Montojo said.