The town of Romblon, Romblon is set to host this year’s MIMAROPA Regional Athletic Meet after a three-year delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made during the Quarter Regional Press Conference of the Department of Education (DepEd) in the region on Tuesday.

The actual meeting is scheduled for May 23-26, but prior to that, there will be a separate competition held on different dates. Athletics events will be held in Calapan City from May 1-3, while Archery & Swimming will be held on May 4-6 in Romblon, Romblon.

Regional Director Nicolas Capulong of DepEd MIMAROPA expressed his hope that the best athletes from the region would be selected to represent it to the Palarong Pambansa.

Newly appointed Schools Division Superintendent of Romblon, Roger Capa, said that the provincial government of Romblon had allocated a P10-million fund in preparation for the event. He assured the public that Romblon is ready to host the event, with almost all living-quarters situated in town and classrooms in excellent condition.

“Sa kasalukuyan, ang mga living-quarters natin ay halos nasa bayan lang at maayos na ang mga silid-aralan. Naglaan na rin ng repair para sa mga classroom na gagamiting quarters ang Pamahalaang Panlalawigan na nagkakahalaga ng P3-million.

Capa also emphasized that there is no security threat in the host province as Romblon, Romblon is one of the most peaceful towns in the Philippines. Police personnel and Force multipliers will be deployed in all quarters, sports venues, and strategic locations in the town as part of the security measures of the Romblon Police Provincial Office.

The regional DepEd office is also ensuring that EO 34, or No Disruption of Classes, will be observed in all Schools Division. Esmeraldo Lalo, regional sports officer, highlighted that they are implementing the “DepEd School Sports Program,” where students prepare for sports events after their classes and on days without classes.

“Ipinatutupad po nating ating rehiyon kasama ang ating SDOs at ilang paaralan ang ‘DepEd School Sports Program’ na kung saan ang ating mga mag-aaral ay naghahanda pagkatapos ng ating mga klase at sa mga araw na walang klase,” according to Esmeraldo Lalo, Regional Sports Officer.

The sports events to be played are athletics, swimming, archery, arnis, taekwondo, wushu, boxing, table tennis, football, futsal, sepak takraw, badminton, billiard, and chess. (PJF/PIA Mimaropa)

About Post Author