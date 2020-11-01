Rolly weakens into a typhoon and is now off the coast of Pasacao, Camarines Sur

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, they are expected over the western portion of Camarines Sur, Marinduque, the central and southern portions of Quezon, Laguna, the eastern portion of Batangas, and Cavite.

Rolly has weakened into a typhoon and is now off the coast of Pasacao, Camarines but catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of the typhoon is prevailing or expected within the next 12 hours.

PAGASA said this a particularly dangerous situation for these areas.

Rolly weakened into a Typhoon at 8 a.m., November 1. Its center will move towards the Marinduque-Southern Quezon area this afternoon.

Afterward, it will pass over Batangas-Cavite area this late afternoon through evening. Between 5:00 to 8:00 PM, the center of the eye of Rolly will be around 70 km south of Metro Manila.

It is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the Philippine Sea between tonight and tomorrow early morning. During its traverse of Southern Luzon, Rolly is forecast to slightly weaken but will emerge as a typhoon over the West Philippine Sea.

Today, the passage of Typhoon Rolly will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

Moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains will be experienced over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Eastern Visayas, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas. Flooding (including flash floods), rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (i.e. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings as appropriate.

Very destructive to devastating typhoon-force winds will be experienced in areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) #4, destructive typhoon-force winds in areas under TCWS #3, damaging gale- to storm-force winds in areas under TCWS #2, and a strong breeze to near gale conditions in areas under TCWS #1. Potential impacts of the wind conditions to structures and vegetation under each wind signal are detailed in the TCWS section of this bulletin.