Rolly intensifies into typhoon approaching landfall

Weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz said it has “rapidly” intensified in the past 24 hours. The location of its center at 5 a.m. Friday morning was 1,185 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

“Rolly” has further intensified into a typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers near the center and gustiness of up to 170 kph and moving westward at 20 kph, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

“In the past 24 hours, rapid intensification po ang nangyari dito sa bagyo. Kahapon nga po ay tropical storm category ito, at kagabi lamang ay naging typhoon na ito hanggang sa lumakas pa ito at nadagdagan ang kanyang maximum sustained winds ngayong umaga,” Dela Cruz said early Friday morning in a weather bulletin.

“Ang babantayan natin dito at patuloy na imo-monitor ay ang patuloy po niyang paglakas na inaasahan natin sa mga susunod na oras at sa mga susunod na araw ay patuloy pa na lalakas dahil sa ngayon kung makikita natin ay may kalayuan pa ang distansya nito sa lupa,” she said.

The weather system is still distant from the land area of the country.

While it is in the ocean, PAGASA said that Rolly has a good environment condition to intensify.

“Marami siyang oras, may sapat pa siyang oras para lumakas. Nasa dagat pa at favorable ang kaniyang environment condition for intensification. Medyo mainit ang dagat malapit sa ating bansa kaya mas malaki ang posibilidad na lumakas pa ang bagyo,” she added.

Within the next two days, Rolly will go towards the southwest direction.

“Kung di man daanan ang mismong landmass ng Bicol region ay mahahagip naman ito ng dayametro ng bagyo dahil close approach ito sa Bicol landmass,” she said.

The typhoon is forecast to continue intensifying over the Philippine Sea and it is likely to make landfall at the peak intensity of 165 to 185 kph.

Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms/Southwest monsoon.

The Kalayaan islands will experience a temperature level from 24 to 30 degrees Celsius while Puerto Princesa will have 25 to 33 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Moderate to strong winds from the Northeast to Northwest will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with moderate to rough seas.

While the active tropical cyclone outside PAR, which was named Atsani by Japan Meteorological Agency is at 2,320 kilometers east of Mindanao, based on all available data as of 3:00 am.

The tropical storm Atsani has a maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness up to 80kph. It is moving north-northwestward at 20kph.

“It is likely to enter the PAR on Sunday or Monday, however, it is less likely to bring severe weather over any locality of the country over the next three days. Once inside the PAR, Atsani will be assigned the domestic name ‘Siony’, “ PAGASA said.

