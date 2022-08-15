- Advertisement by Google -

American magazine Rolling Stone will publish its September issue in time for BTS’ Jungkook’s 25th birthday instead of its originally scheduled publish date of September 6.

This comes after some Chinese BTS fans paid for a full-page advertisement in the magazine to wish their idol a happy birthday.

This was revealed by the BTS members’ Chinese fans over their official Twitter account @Jungkook_China.

They said the ‘fan support project’ is one of the many extravagant fan-organized birthday celebrations all over the world that include a light show in Las Vegas and a dancing fountain show at the Luneta Park in Manila, Philippines.

