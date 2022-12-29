The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) warns the public against unburned debris from an expected rocket launch by China early this afternoon.

In an advisory, the agency said that the unburned debris, such as the rocket boosters and payload fairing, is expected to fall within the vicinity of Recto Bank, approximately 137 kilometers from Ayungin Shoal and 200 kilometers from Quezon, Palawan.

“The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) is recommending precautionary measures related to expected unburned debris from the Long March 3B rocket scheduled for launch today between 12:33 PM and 01:10 PM Philippine time from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, Sichuan Province, China,” the statement read.

The agency also noted that although the debris are not forecasted to fall on land features and inhabited areas, its presence in the drop zones poses danger and potential risk to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels.

Drop zones may also change depending on the weather conditions in the area.

PhilSA also warns the public to avoid contact in the debris as it may contain toxic substances such as rocket fuel.

The agency underscored the need to report any sightings to local authorities.

