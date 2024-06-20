The School-based Mechatronics Autonomous Robotics and Research Tournament (SMARRT) Palawan made its debut at the Baragatan Festival 2024, held at VJR Hall and NCCC Mall on June 17.

According to the Provincial Information Office, the event contributed to the educational landscape, promoting technological advancements and paving the way for similar future activities.

In the Line Following Robot Competition, Apurawan National High School claimed the first prize of ₱10,000, while Fullbright College took the second prize of ₱8,000.

The Battlebots Competition saw Kodic Guzman winning the first prize of ₱10,000, followed by Nur-arip Benladdin with the second prize of ₱8,000, and Mike Dimanalata with the third prize of ₱5,000.

Consolation prizes of ₱1,000 each were awarded to Kurth Lagrosa, Harl Eljay Sotto, Eiryl Felizarte, Ian Keith Magbanua, Junerio Salas, and Paul Velasco.

The Research Competition’s first prize of ₱15,000 went to Quezon National High School for their project “Seacurity: An Alert System Spybot for Dynamite Fishing Activity Detection,” developed by Biel Alexis G. Magsino, John Alfred V. Reyes, and Christella B. Ramos, with Ma’am Ethel Grace M. Pedroche as their coach.

Roxas National Comprehensive High School secured the second prize of ₱12,000 for their “Arduino-based Extensive Mud Crab (Scylla Serrata) Locator Rod,” created by Kriezel Angelic D. Verdin, Kyle Coraine G. Abuacan, and Oliver S. Espinosa, under the guidance of Sir Denise G. Orqueza.

Liminangcong National High School received the third prize of ₱10,000 for their project “Digitally Controlled Socket Device via Wemos D1 Mini Lite Microcontroller using Blynk Application,” led by researcher Philip Kennard B. Paz and adviser Carlito B. Lusoc.

A consolation prize of ₱1,500 was also awarded to Liminangcong National High School for their “Gas and Fire Detection System with GSM Module and Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Screen Display,” developed by Aaron John B. Sulleza with Carlito B. Lusoc as the adviser.

The event was organized in partnership with DOST MIMAROPA PSTO-Palawan, Western Philippines University, DepEd Palawan, DICT Palawan, Life College – ChampionYouth Philippines, Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME) – Palawan Chapter, and Institute of Electronics and Computers Engineers (IECEP) – Palawan Chapter. Coral Bay Nickel Corporation, City Youth Development Office, Synchros Power Solutions, Hon. Jun Apdon, and Hon. Edwin Caabay contributed as sponsors.