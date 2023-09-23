The state-of-the-art training tool “Robo-pong” was introduced at the inaugural Mayor Lucilo Bayron Table Tennis Tournament held at the SM City Puerto Princesa Mall Activity Area on Friday, September 22.

Robo-pong is an interactive robot for playing and practicing table tennis. It is also used by professional and Olympic table tennis players to practice and train.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron, who personally demonstrated Robo-pongs capabilities, said that the city government has purchased units to help boost the capabilities of local athletes.

“Nag-purchase tayo nitong dalawang robo-pong para magamit ninyong mga manlalaro na makapag-ensayo pa ng husto sa table tennis. Kahit matanda pupwede itong gamitin basta makakatulong sa inyo para mas maging mahusay lalo pa na may mga nakaabang tayong malalaking tournament dito sa lungsod ng table tennis,” he said.

Following the opening program, participants wasted no time engaging in thrilling matches across various categories.

The tournament includes various categories, such as Minicadet Singles for Boys and Girls under 12 years old, Junior Singles for Boys and Girls 13-14 years old, Cadet Singles for Boys and Girls 15-17 years old, and Men’s and Women’s Singles Open.