Actor Robin Padilla took to social media Thursday to seek netizens and fans for advice on whether he should run for office in May 2022 or stick to his showbiz profession.

“Ngayon, kaya ako nag-live, maraming gumugulo sa isip ko. Napaka daming dumadating sa buhay natin ang dapat nating pag-desisyunan,” he said, citing many will happen in October and he wants to make a decision. “Sabay-sabay, kailangan akong mag-desisyon”.

Padilla said he’s been praying if he’s joining politics or just remain as an actor before the filing of candidacy set on October 1 to 8.

He said that he had intended to run for governor of Camarines Norte in 2018, but changed his mind after learning that he would need to spend about P150 million on his campaign.

- Advertisement -

“Binalak kong tumakbo sa Camarines Norte bilang governor pero na-shock ako doon sa gastos. Hindi ko kaya yon, P150 million, saan naman ako kukuha noon? May makuha ka man noon, makautang ka man noon, ibig sabihin ay babayaran mo yon. Ibig sabihin papaano mo babayaran yon?” he said.

He said that borrowing would imply repaying favors, which would not result in the desired transformation he wants to achieve in the said province.

“Ngayon nag-iisip talaga ako kung ano ba talaga ang desisyon na gagawin ko. Mayroong ano din… na pagka senador. Hindi din tumitigil na… kumandidato ako ng senador,” Padilla said, adding he wants to further his goal for federalism in the country.

Federalism, he emphasized, is the only anti-corruption therapy. “Wag na tayong magtuturo,” he explained.

Padilla said that his other option is to run for mayor of Jose Panganiban, the hometown of his father, Roy Padilla, in Camarines Norte, so that he may construct an airport and a seaport, perhaps leading to the creation of better lives for residents.

“Kaya kayo na lang po ang tatanungin ko, mga mahal kong kababayan, sa palagay ba ninyo, ano ang dapat kong gawin? Paki-comment na lang po dyan at babasahin ko. Tingnan natin kung pelikula ba o pulitika. Kayo na po ang mag-desisyon,” he said.