Personnel from Puerto Princesa City Police Station 2 apprehended an individual who was considered the most wanted person in Quezon, Palawan.

The operation took place around 10:23 in the morning on Friday, September 22, at Purok 13, Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Atanacio Giray, also known as Jhon Dela Cruz and Buddy Dela Cruz, is facing charges of alleged robbery with homicide under Article 294, Paragraph 1, in relation to Article 249.

He was identified as one of the three suspects involved in the robbery of local eatery Ohwens and Whitney Carinderia in Purok Pagkakaisa, Barangay San Jose, on the night of February 1. During that incident, one of the suspects, Telesforo Hermoso Jr., was accidentally shot and killed by one of his accomplices before they managed to escape.

The arrest of Giray was executed based on a warrant issued by Judge Bayani J. Usman of the RTC, 4th Judicial Region, Branch 50, Puerto Princesa City, dated June 27, 2023.

The warrant does not allow for bail, ensuring that the suspect remains in custody.

Currently, the suspect is in the custody of Police Station 2 for further legal proceedings.